La Fête des Bayous kicks off festival on Halloween

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun in Ascension Parish this weekend considering heading to St. Amant.
La Fête des Bayous kicks off on Halloween at the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. The festival continues through Sunday.
On Thursday, there will be a gumbo cook-off competition and an opportunity for kids to trick-or-treat with local law enforcement.
CLICK HERE for the full schedule of events.
Proceeds from the festival go towards the church’s mission focuses like the diaper bank, food pantry and in-house barbershop.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.