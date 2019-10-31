FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps expected to be in 40s for trick-or-treating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front moved through the WAFB region Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, yet many WAFB communities dealt with heavy downpours behind the front during the morning commute. Temperatures at midnight were in the 70s for metro Baton Rouge, but plummeted to the 40s before sunrise. After an almost “winter-like” feel through the morning, rains ended and skies began clearing by midday. Sunshine warmed the region back into the 50s during the afternoon, but the winds kept a cool feel to the air through the day.
Those winds will slowly die down Thursday evening, but metro area temperatures will drop back into the 40s by or even before 6 p.m. Make sure the littlest trick-or-treaters are ready for an evening chill if they are going to be spending time knocking on doors Thursday evening.
With clear skies and generally light winds through the night, it gets downright cold Friday morning, with sunrise temperatures dipping into the mid and upper 30s for many WAFB neighborhoods. This will be the coldest morning since early March. In fact, the NWS has issued a Frost Advisory for areas on the west side of the Atchafalaya Basin. In this weather setup, some pockets of frost are certainly possible in the WAFB region, especially for areas nearer to the LA/MS state line.
Sunshine rules the day Friday, but many neighborhoods, especially north of the I-10/12 corridor, may not get out of the 50s through the afternoon. The weekend stays cool too, but with mostly sunny skies. Morning lows will run near 40° both Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon highs around 60° to the low 60s. Monday looks good, with highs in the mid 60s under fair to partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will warm to 70° or more Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but the Storm Team is also including isolated showers as part of the forecast for those three days.
And just in case you haven’t kept up with developments in the Atlantic Basin, the National Hurricane Center tagged a system in the North Atlantic as Sub-Tropical Storm Rebekah, the 17th named storm of the 2019 season. Rebekah is not a landfall threat and likely will lose its tropical signature later Thursday, but it does remind us there’s still a full month remaining in the 2019 Hurricane Season.
