FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps expected to be in 40s for trick-or-treating

Sunshine rules the day Friday, but many neighborhoods, especially north of the I-10/12 corridor, may not get out of the 50s through the afternoon. The weekend stays cool too, but with mostly sunny skies. Morning lows will run near 40° both Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon highs around 60° to the low 60s. Monday looks good, with highs in the mid 60s under fair to partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will warm to 70° or more Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but the Storm Team is also including isolated showers as part of the forecast for those three days.