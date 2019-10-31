FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Advancing cold front expected to bring rain; temps to drop quickly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Halloween gets off to a nasty start with widespread rains, breezy conditions, and much colder temperatures.
The morning commute will feature temps ranging from the upper 40°s to low 50°s and afternoon highs will only reach the low to mid 50°s even with returning sunshine. Just about all of the rain is expected to be gone by lunchtime. Plan on a chilly night for trick-or-treating with temperatures starting out in the low 50°s at 5 PM and falling into the mid 40°s by 8 PM.
A northerly breeze will add to the chill, but at least it will be dry. Friday morning promises to be our coldest in more than 6 months as lows dip into the mid to upper 30°s. Highs will rebound into the low 60°s under mainly sunny skies. Cool and dry weather prevails through the weekend, with morning lows ranging from the upper 30°s to low 40°s and highs in the low 60°s on both days.
It looks like a beautiful fall football day up on the Bluff for homecoming, with kickoff temperatures in the low 60°s falling into the low 50°s by the end of the game. Into next week, we’ll see a modest warm-up with some small rain chances returning to the forecast.
