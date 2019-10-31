FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Advancing cold front expected to bring rain; temps to drop quickly

A northerly breeze will add to the chill, but at least it will be dry. Friday morning promises to be our coldest in more than 6 months as lows dip into the mid to upper 30°s. Highs will rebound into the low 60°s under mainly sunny skies. Cool and dry weather prevails through the weekend, with morning lows ranging from the upper 30°s to low 40°s and highs in the low 60°s on both days.