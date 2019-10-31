Christopher Whitfield attorney continues calls for justice after accidental shooting death by EFSO deputy

EAST FELICIANA, La. (WAFB) - A nationally known civil rights attorney was in East Feliciana Parish Thursday morning with the family of a man who shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy earlier this month.
Ben Crump is calling for justice for Christopher Whitfield. Whitfield’s family says he was unarmed and shot in the back after trying to steal food from a gas station in Ethel.
The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office admitted the shooting was accidental.
Crump stood alongside the family during a press conference in Clinton on Thursday, Oct. 31, demanding to know why the deputy who shot Whitfield has not been charged yet.
“They charge people in our community with no evidence at all, but to shoot a man running away - he poses no threat to this police officer,” Crump said. “And the alleged crime? Stealing food? We don’t kill people in America for being hungry.”
The deputy who shot Whitfield is on administrative leave as the department investigates. The NAACP has requested an independent investigation.
