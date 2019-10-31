Brusly mayor says town will change procedure for disposing of deceased animals after complaints

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - Brusly Mayor Scot Rhodes says changes are being made to the town’s procedure for disposing of animals killed on the roadway.
One resident who contacted WAFB raised complaints after their pets were hit by cars. The resident told WAFB the bodies were scooped up by town officials before they had a chance to bury them and no effort was made to contact them.
The resident claimed they were able to track the animals using microchips implanted in the bodies and later discovered they’d been dumped into the Choctaw Basin Drainage Canal. Mayor Rhodes confirmed the town does dump deceased animals in the drainage area during a conversation with WAFB Thursday, Oct. 31.
In a statement issued Friday, Mayor Rhodes said:
“We have a procedure to remove and dispose of all animals killed on the roadway as soon as possible. If the animal has a collar with identification, we will try to contact the owner before disposal. If not, we dispose of the animal. Since this latest incident, we have added to this procedure. Going forward, we will try to reach out to the parish animal control for chip detection for identification prior to disposal.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.