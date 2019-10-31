Boil water advisory issued for parts of West Baton Rouge Parish

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Portions of West Baton Rouge Parish are currently under a boil water advisory.
The advisory was issued around noon on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Officials say vibrations caused during the boring of a 12″ line compromised the water main in several locations.
West Baton Rouge Utilities with the Town of Addis worked diligently throughout the night to restore the temporary outages.
Due to the loss of water pressure, the following areas are under a boil advisory until further notice:
- South River Road from Pauls Lane to Bird Heights
- Cattle Lane
- Daisy Lane
- Tullier Lane
- River Landing from River Crossing to South River Road
The advisory is only a precaution.
