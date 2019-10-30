LSU cornerback only freshman semifinalist for Bednarik Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr, is the only freshman in college football selected as a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award.
Stingley, a Baton Rouge native is one of 20 finalists for the prestigious award that honors the Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year in college football. Of the 20 semifinalists, in addition to Stingley, only one is a sophomore with juniors and seniors making up the remaining 18 spots.
The rookie has made immediate impacts during his first year with the Tigers, he currently leads the SEC in interceptions with four. Stingley has had an interception in four of LSU’s last five games.
Stingley has 22 tackles to his credit and his 13 passes defended rank first in the SEC and No. 7 in the nation.
Patrick Peterson won the award back in 2010 and Tyrann Mathieu in 2011.
Semifinalist voting for Bednarik Award will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 30 and will close on Nov. 24. Three finalists for each award will be announced on Nov. 25 and the second round of voting will take place at that time.
The winner of the 25th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show presented by Gildan which will be broadcast live on ESPN on Dec. 12, 2019.
