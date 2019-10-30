LSP releases report on 2013 Dennis Perkins incident

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) released its report Wednesday, Oct. 30 on its earlier investigation into a man’s claims that Dennis Perkins acted inappropriately with a teenage girl in 2013.
LSP investigator, Bill Sellers, says the man told him “no crime was committed” and that the “juvenile involved did not wish to be interviewed regarding the matter.” Sellers says, as a result, the “investigation will be closed.”
Sellers says the man told him the teenage girl was brought to a counselor and the counselor said he believed Perkins was “grooming her” for potential inappropriate behavior in the future.
“The counselor told him that he believed Perkins had done this before and would do it again,” the LSP report says.
The man said he “went directly to Sheriff Jason Ard and told him what happened and asked that Perkins have no further contact with him or his family,” the report says.
LSP says the man did not make any formal complaint with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office or any other agency.
Perkins is the former head of the Livingston Parish SWAT team, who was arrested Oct. 23 on unrelated charges of child pornography and child rape.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says in 2013, a man came to him to say he believed his own wife was having a possible affair with Perkins. The man said he also believed Perkins had acted inappropriately with a young girl, the sheriff said.
Ard says the man reported Perkins was in bed with that girl and another girl watching a movie. Ard says the man did “not want a formal investigation or to file a formal complaint with our office.”
