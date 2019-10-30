Kanye West to appear at ‘Brunchella’ Sunday Service in Baton Rouge on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kanye West’s Sunday Service is bringing its gospel to Baton Rouge, and Kanye West will be in the city at the event, organizers say.
On Friday, Nov. 1, South Bethany World Prayer Center, located at 11107 Reiger Rd., will host Kanye’s journey through Christianity, backed by an 80-piece chorus and band ensemble. The performance has served as the muse for his latest album, Jesus is King.
The service will be held at 6 p.m. at Bethany Church. Sunday Service has been touring the country since April after debuting at Coachella.
The event’s theme is “Brunchella” and compliments the Sunday “church” gospel experience. Brunch will be provided by Boil and Roux Southern Kitchen. Parking will be available at Bethany and Home Depot. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early.
Tickets should be available for purchase starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. Click here to buy tickets.
