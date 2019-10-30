I just took a DNA test turns out Lizzo is 100% in Baton Rouge

By Amanda Lindsley | October 30, 2019 at 10:14 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 10:46 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Watch out Baton Rouge the No. 1 Billboard recording artist Lizzo is in Baton Rouge.

According to her Instagram page, she has arrived in Baton Rouge. Click here to see the Instagram post.

According to Instagram Lizzo is in Baton Rouge. (Source: Lizzo Instagram)

Please note the Instagram video does contain explicit words.

At this time it is unknown why Lizzo is visiting the Red Stick. Some are speculating that Lizzo could be recording a music video on Southern’s campus after Southern University sent out a very secretive Tweet.

