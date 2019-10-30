I just took a DNA test turns out Lizzo is 100% in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Watch out Baton Rouge the No. 1 Billboard recording artist Lizzo is in Baton Rouge.
According to her Instagram page, she has arrived in Baton Rouge. Click here to see the Instagram post.
Please note the Instagram video does contain explicit words.
At this time it is unknown why Lizzo is visiting the Red Stick. Some are speculating that Lizzo could be recording a music video on Southern’s campus after Southern University sent out a very secretive Tweet.
