FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy weather on the way; Halloween expected to be chilly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More showers and thunderstorms can be expected Wednesday as a warm front lifts inland from the Gulf of Mexico.
That front will also result in a warmer day as highs climb to near 80° outside of rain areas. A Marginal Risk (1/5) of severe weather is also posted for all of our area through Thursday morning, with the potential for isolated strong storms producing damaging winds or perhaps a brief tornado. Widespread shower and thunderstorm activity will continue overnight into Thursday morning as a strong cold front moves in from the west.
Thursday’s high temperatures will occur before daybreak, with most of us stuck in the 50°s throughout the day on Halloween.
Most rain should exit by or shortly after lunch on Thursday, leaving us with a dry but very chilly evening for trick-or-treating.
Temperatures will likely start out in the low-mid 50°s and fall into the upper 40°s by the time trick-or-treating is done.
The chill stays with us into the first days of November, with the potential for many of us to see lows reaching the upper 30°s by Friday morning.
We keep it dry for the weekend, but highs will struggle to get out of the 50°s on Friday and won’t get much above 60° on Saturday and Sunday.
