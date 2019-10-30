FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Advancing cold front expected to bring rain; temps to drop quickly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wednesday has been drier for much of the WAFB region than we anticipated, but don’t put away the rain gear just yet. Rains have been fairly persistent to the southeast of Baton Rouge through the day and the WAFB Storm Team expects scattered rains to continue for at least parts of the WAFB area into the evening. A cold front is working its way into western Louisiana and will continue to advance to the east overnight and through Thursday morning.
As of Wednesday afternoon, most of the high resolution computer guidance indicates the cold front will be near or over the Baton Rouge metro area around midnight. The front will deliver showers and t-storms to the region as it marches east and one or two of those storms could be strong to severe. While there might be a couple of severe weather warnings issued during the overnight hours, the WAFB Storm Team does not anticipate an outbreak of severe storms with the front’s passage.
The heaviest overnight rains are likely to accompany the front, but the Storm Team does expect rains to continue into the morning. Event totals for most neighborhoods will be manageable, however, with most areas seeing 1″ or less of rain.
The front’s movement through various WAFB communities will be very evident, signaled by a dramatic wind shift, as well as an almost immediate drop in temperatures. In fact, Thursday’s warmest temperatures will occur prior to the frontal passage, with much of the WAFB region still in the 70s at midnight. By daybreak, however, Red Stick temperatures could be down into the mid 50s and continue to fall into the 40s during the morning. Baton Rouge skies should begin clearing by midday, and we could see a modest rebound in temperatures back into the 50s for the afternoon.
Thursday will be a breezy to windy day, with northwest to north winds running 10 to 15 mph or more, with even higher gusts.
For the trick-or-treaters, it will be dry evening under mainly clear skies, but it will still be breezy and quite cool. Expect temperatures around 50° by 6 p.m. and falling into the 40s soon after. Parents, make sure the little ones are dressed for it.
The First Alert Forecast has temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s for many WAFB neighborhoods by Friday’s sunrise. While Friday will be a sunny day, many WAFB neighborhoods will not see afternoon temperatures climb above the 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies for the upcoming weekend, but it stays cool, with morning starts in the upper 30s to low 40s and afternoon highs for both days around 60° to the lower 60s.
The outlook for the following work week (Nov. 4 through 8) is a mostly dry one, with daytime highs returning to the 70s by Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.