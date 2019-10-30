FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Advancing cold front expected to bring rain; temps to drop quickly

The front’s movement through various WAFB communities will be very evident, signaled by a dramatic wind shift, as well as an almost immediate drop in temperatures. In fact, Thursday’s warmest temperatures will occur prior to the frontal passage, with much of the WAFB region still in the 70s at midnight. By daybreak, however, Red Stick temperatures could be down into the mid 50s and continue to fall into the 40s during the morning. Baton Rouge skies should begin clearing by midday, and we could see a modest rebound in temperatures back into the 50s for the afternoon.