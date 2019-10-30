EBR mayor responds to first meeting with St. George organizers: ‘The time for campaign gimmicks is over’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is saying “the time for campaign gimmicks is over” after meeting with St. George organizers for the first time since the election.
The mayor says this was the first of what should be several meetings.
The mayor’s office says going into the meeting, they asked organizers to specifically say which services they plan to take on as a city. The mayor’s office goes on to say that during the campaign, organizers made “various and contradictory” statements about what services they would handle, at times promising to take over drainage, roads, and garbage collection.
The mayor’s office says after meeting with organizers, they are still unclear about what St. George’s specific plans are.
“This is concerning as they have made significant promises to the citizens of that area, promises I expect them to keep as the mayor-president of this city-parish,” Broome said in a statement released Wednesday, Oct. 30. “I have a simple request for the organizers of this movement: the time for campaign gimmicks is over. Now is the time to behave like leaders."
The mayor goes on to say she is exploring all options to make sure all citizens of the parish are fairly represented and will not face hardships. Broome’s office says Statute 33:4 of Louisiana State Law requires the St. George organizers to prove they can provide the services they promised in their campaign.
“This new city would have serious impacts on everyone. It’s unfortunate only a small number were able to cast a vote,” Broome said.
