District Attorney to review findings in 2017 shooting death of Calvin Toney

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, Oct. 30, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore will review his office’s findings in the 2017 shooting death of Calvin Toney.
Toney, 24, was shot and killed during a struggle in November of 2017. Moore says the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was investigating injuries to a young child. Toney was reportedly living with the child’s mother at the Palms Apartments on McClelland Drive. The child was not his. The child’s mother was arrested as part of the investigation.
A caseworker with DCFS asked for a police escort when she met with Toney that day. DCFS says this request is not uncommon when dealing with someone with prior criminal history.
The officer who shot Toney was identified as Darrell Carter, 32. According to BRPD, he had been with the department for two and a half years before the shooting.
Toney was on probation at the time of the investigation for a 2012 incident where he pleaded guilty to leaving his own 19-month-old daughter near a hot stove. The child suffered third-degree burns to her arm, wrist, and hand. Records noted that the burns were so severe “the victim may have to have multiple fingers removed.” The child also suffered multiple fractures to her skull and other bones that were “consistent with abuse.”
