Dennis Perkins due in court for ‘Gwen’s Law’ hearing Wednesday

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The former head of a Livingston Parish SWAT team is expected to be in court Wednesday morning in connection to child pornography and rape charges.
Dennis Perkins, 44, was arrested with his wife, Cynthia Perkins, a former Livingston Parish school teacher, on Oct. 23 as the result of a criminal probe led by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
The court proceeding is known as a “Gwen’s Law” hearing. It is to determine whether the defendant should be held without bond due to him potentially being a threat should he be released.
Perkins’ bond was initially set at over $1.6 million.
On Monday, Oct. 28, Perkins’ wife was ordered to be held without bond in a similar hearing.
