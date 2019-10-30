Dennis Perkins due in court for ‘Gwen’s Law’ hearing Wednesday

Dennis Perkins due in court for ‘Gwen’s Law’ hearing Wednesday
A woman filed a police report in July of 2011 accusing Dennis Perkins of stalking her, but asked that he not be told about her accusation, according to a police report. Perkins was terminated from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office after his arrest on Oct. 23 by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. (Source: Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Mykal Vincent | October 30, 2019 at 6:19 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 6:19 AM

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The former head of a Livingston Parish SWAT team is expected to be in court Wednesday morning in connection to child pornography and rape charges.

Dennis Perkins, 44, was arrested with his wife, Cynthia Perkins, a former Livingston Parish school teacher, on Oct. 23 as the result of a criminal probe led by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

The court proceeding is known as a “Gwen’s Law” hearing. It is to determine whether the defendant should be held without bond due to him potentially being a threat should he be released.

Perkins’ bond was initially set at over $1.6 million.

RELATED STORIES:

LSP clarifies 2014 Dennis Perkins complaint

Dennis Perkins accused of stalking in 2011

Louisiana sheriff’s deputy, school teacher wife arrested on child porn charges

On Monday, Oct. 28, Perkins’ wife was ordered to be held without bond in a similar hearing.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.