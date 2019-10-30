Baton Rouge first responders decorate Halloween pumpkins to give to sick kids at OLOL Children’s Hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Halloween tradition continued at the brand new Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Wednesday, Oct. 30.
First responders with East Baton Rouge EMS decorated pumpkins to help brighten the spirits of the sick kids who can’t leave the hospital right now. The pumpkins are made creatively from a variety of objects. We’re told it’s something that brings joy to more than just the little patients.
“I think we get the good feeling aspect of it. We deal with situations and injured children everyday as paramedics, and it’s a difficult thing to do, especially if you’re a parent yourself. Anything you can do, I mean, make a sick kid happy, who wouldn’t do that? We want to do that and continue doing that as big as we can," said Mike Chustz with East Baton Rouge EMS.
Officials at the new children’s hospital say they’ve been pretty busy since the hospital opened at the beginning of October. In fact, almost all of their rooms have been full and they’ve set some records in the emergency room.
