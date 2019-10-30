Alex Bregman becomes youngest AL player to hit 3 World Series home runs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU star Alex Bregman has been on fire during the World Series.
The Houston Astros’ third baseman’s first-inning home run lifted Houston to an early lead against the Washington Nationals.
According to MLB Stats, the shot to the Crawford Boxes makes Bregman the youngest American League player to hit three home runs in a World Series since Mickey Mantle in 1956.
Bregman’s first home run of the series came during Game 2, but it was overshadowed by Houston’s stunning 12-3 loss to the Nationals.
His second home run came in Game 4 on Saturday in the form of a grand slam, which led the Astros to an 8-1 win over Washington.
