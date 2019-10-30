ACTION JACKSON: Landlord says bulk waste pickup policy for is not fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge landlord says bulky trash is not being picked up fairly.
According to the mayor’s office, bulky waste pickup for commercial properties ended in 2005, with an exception of residential bulky waste. Anyone living in an apartment can still throw their old couch or mattress out to the street for pickup, however, if a landlord is removing bulky items from a property, they are responsible for disposing of them.
“They’ve come up with a with a rule that is never going to work. There’s no way for a city-parish employee to come and say, ‘Wow, that looks like a landlord put it there or if a tenant put it there.’ It’s not enforceable, it’s not functional, it’s not efficient,” said Carlos Padial, a landlord.
The mayor’s office says it’s not hard to determine who put the bulky waste out based on the size of a pile. A single mattress and a couch usually means a resident put it out, but larger piles consisting of multiple household items and furniture could indicate a landlord was cleaning a vacated home.
“To make a decision as to whether or not this was put here by a landlord or a tenant has created a huge problem for the whole parish,” said Padial.
The mayor’s office sent the following statement:
“We continue to regularly collect bulky waste for a small minority of commercial property owners who are not fulfilling their obligations because this administration cares about the quality of life for residents in those areas. With that said, we believe taxpayers should not continue to subsidize these particular commercial property owners. To that end, we are working to help those owners understand their obligations.”
You can email pictures to 311callcenter@brla.gov if you are unsure if the city will pick up your bulky waste.
