$12,000 worth of lawn equipment stolen; business put on hold

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Bad guys aren’t allowed on Felicity Drive in Baker, but somehow, a few alleged wrongdoers snuck in Monday, Oct. 28.
After hearing about the nice and quiet environment that the neighborhood offered, Kenyetta Burden and her fiancée moved there in May. However, since then, it’s been one incident after the next.
“Since we’ve been here, it’s been different,” she said.
Their home surveillance system got pretty good video of the alleged thieves in the act when no one was home. She says her fiancée left around 8:45 a.m.
“And at 10:18 a.m. when he made it back, the trailer was gone," she said.
It only took the guys in the video seconds to hitch up a trailer packed with $12,000 worth of equipment, including a John Deere zero-turn lawnmower, three commercial weed-eaters, and two leaf-blowers. Everything for this side gig business turned into a moneymaker is gone.
Burden says the thieves demolished a family business.
“It puts a dent in life, in living,” she adds. “It’s our livelihood. We depend on that. I feel violated.”
The homeowners quickly called the Baker Police Department, but they call the department’s work sub-par.
“No, it wasn’t thorough at all,” Burden said. “They took a report. That’s it.”
Burden says they tried to show the responding officer the surveillance video of the crime.
“Each time, he kind of stopped us and said, ‘I’m going to leave you with this file number,’” Burden said.
Burden says she felt like the officer was only concerned with finding out if the homeowners owned the equipment, and not in finding those responsible.
But on Tuesday, Oct. 29, Chief Carl Dunn made an unexpected stop at the home.
“I’m going to work on mine every day,” he said.
The chief acknowledges the responding officer didn’t handle that call the right way, including not taking a copy of the surveillance video for evidence, so he and two officers spent at least 40 minutes redoing the initial work.
“I let him know how important it is for a victim of any type of crime to feel as though you showed no regard when you came out to the scene,” the chief said.
Chief Dunn says he held a closed-door meeting with the responding officer and his supervisor before coming to the home to address the issue.
He adds that making sure officers handle calls appropriately is, “a work in progress," saying, "We’re going to correct this.”
Investigators now have everything they need to catch the thief. And the sad part about this story is this is the third time the couple has fallen victim to a burglary.
The Burdens say until they can get more equipment, their lawn care business will have to wait.
Anyone with information that can help the Baker Police Department is asked to call 225-775-6000. Callers can remain anonymous.
