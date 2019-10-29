TRUCE holds neighborhood cleanup in Brookstown

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A neighborhood cleanup was held in the Brookstown neighborhood Monday night.
TRUCE held the event Monday, Oct. 28. They cut grass and picked up a lot of trash and debris. Organizers say they walked the same streets a few weeks back and realized something needed to be done.
“It’s important for law enforcement and our community partners to get along. It’s important for us to continue to let our young people see a different way out. It’s important for our young people to see that we care in the community, that we’re here for whatever help they may need,” said executive director of TRUCE, Aishala Burgess.
The organizers of the cleanup says a lot of people in Brookstown complained to them about trash in front of the vacant lots.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.