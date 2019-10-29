Raising Cane’s River Center launches new clear bag policy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new clear bag policy will now be in effect for events at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
The new policy limits the sizes and types of bags that will be allowed inside the venue.
Backpacks, purses (other than small clutches), and diaper bags are no longer allowed inside.
Each customer is only allowed to carry one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC no larger than 12” by x 6” x 12” or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).
Small clutch purses/bags may be no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without a handle or strap, and are subject to search.
Diapers and wipes can be carried in approved clear bags.
Patrons will have to walk through a metal detector and security personnel will search all items being brought into the Raising Cane’s River Center.
The Raising Cane’s River Center does not provide an area to store items. Guests will be asked to return prohibited items to their cars.
Additional Information
· Diapers and wipes may be carried in a clear bag, however diaper bags are not permitted.
· Additional clothing, blankets, etc. are permitted if carried loosely or in an approved clear bag.
· Blankets should be carried over the shoulder to be screened more quickly.
· Small cameras, binoculars and cell phones may be carried in loosely or in an approved clear bag if permitted by the event.
More information about the Raising Cane’s River Center’s clear bag policy and security procedures can be found at http://raisingcanesrivercenter.com/visitor-information/#security.
