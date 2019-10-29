Public invited to attend meeting for tire-shredding program in EBR Parish

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Councilwoman Chauna Banks is set to hold a community meeting about plans for the tire-shredding program in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The public meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Training Center of the Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control building, located at 10550 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Topics to be discussed at the meeting include, but are not limited to:
- Tire shredding contract with private sector, parishes served, pickups, stockade
- Existing tire scrap businesses as part of the landscape
- Potential site locations
- Protocol for bringing in scrap tires and sending out as processed materials
- Zoning and permits at local and state level
- Environmental concerns
- Traffic and heavy trucks
- Road access
- Rent or purchase property
- Hiring staff
- Additional recycling products potential
Numerous officials and agencies will be present at the meeting, including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, members of the metro council, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) Permit Office, the Louisiana Environmental Action Network, the East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control, and Baum Environmental Services, inc.
Directions to the meeting place will be posted on the front door facing Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Parking is available at the front of the building. Those who need assistance finding the meeting should call 225-356-3297.
For more information, call the District 2 office at 225-389-8331 or email cbanks@brla.gov.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.