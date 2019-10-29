Penny Drive raising money for Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -
Residents have the opportunity to donate to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank Nov. 15 through Nov. 22. All proceeds collected will help stock the food bank’s shelves for the upcoming holiday season.
Donations can be dropped off at the following Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys locations:
- Kolachi Kitchen - 7930 Jefferson Hwy.
- CC’s Coffee House - 7960 Jefferson Hwy.
- CC’s Coffee House - 4161 Perkins Rd.
- Counter Culture - 7711 Perkins Rd.
- Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys - 5656 Hilton Ave.
Penny Drive collectors and Penny the Pup will be at all Gordon McKernan office as well as the locations listed above. For more information, call Kristina LeJeune at 225-964-5080.
