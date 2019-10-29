Penny Drive raising money for Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

Penny the Pup is encouraging people to donate to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank this holiday season! (Source: Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys)
By Rachael Thomas | October 29, 2019 at 3:45 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 3:45 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -

“One penny makes all the difference.”
Penny the Pup

Residents have the opportunity to donate to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank Nov. 15 through Nov. 22. All proceeds collected will help stock the food bank’s shelves for the upcoming holiday season.

Donations can be dropped off at the following Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys locations:

  • Kolachi Kitchen - 7930 Jefferson Hwy.
  • CC’s Coffee House - 7960 Jefferson Hwy.
  • CC’s Coffee House - 4161 Perkins Rd.
  • Counter Culture - 7711 Perkins Rd.
  • Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys - 5656 Hilton Ave.

Penny Drive collectors and Penny the Pup will be at all Gordon McKernan office as well as the locations listed above. For more information, call Kristina LeJeune at 225-964-5080.

