Parents of Ascension Parish students reminded about upcoming meetings to discuss rezoning

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Parents in Ascension Parish are being reminded of two upcoming public meetings taking place Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 31, as the school board is looking for input on new school attendance zones.
The school board is trying to decide on a new attendance zone for the new Bluff Ridge Primary and Bluff Middle School.
Ascension will soon have three new primary schools and one new middle school.
One primary school, Bullion Primary, opened in fall of 2019.
Here’s information about the schools still being constructed:
- Bluff Ridge Primary is under construction. It will be located on La. 73 in Prairieville. It is expected to open in the fall of 2020. It is being built to help alleviate overcrowding at Dutchtown Primary and Spanish Lake Primary.
- Bluff Middle School is also under construction. It will be located on Bluff Road in Prairieville. It is also set to open in the fall of 2020. It is being built to alleviate Dutchtown Middle and Prairieville Middle.
"Since I've been on the board for about 17 years, we've built 12 new schools. I've seen the growth, and this is another continuation in that," said Ascension Parish School Board Vice President Troy Gautreau, District 7 Seat A.
Bullion Primary opened up during the 2019 school year to alleviate overcrowding at Prairieville Primary and Oak Grove Primary.
Sugar Mill Primary is expected to open in the fall of 2021, which will alleviate Central Primary and Duplessis Primary. Parents are advised to expect possible changes for that zone in the future.
Tuesday's meeting will be held at Prairieville Middle School starting at 6.
Wednesday's meeting will take place at Dutchtown Middle at 6 as well.
