OUR TURN: Halloween safety tips

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is officially spooky season and trick or treating is right around the corner.
Before you and your littlest ghouls or goblins hit the neighborhood streets for sweets, we here at WAFB, along with the CDC, want to offer some extra safety tips.
- Make sure your costume accessories are soft and flexible.
- Test your make-up in a small area before applying to the face.
- Fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags.
- WALK - don’t run - on sidewalks whenever possible.
- If you have to walk in the road, walking facing the oncoming traffic so drivers can see you.
- Hold a flashlight and don’t trick or treat alone, walk in groups or with a trusted adult.
- Avoid eating homemade treats, and check candy for choking hazards or tampering.
- Only visit well-lit houses, don’t enter a home without an adult, and never accept a ride from a stranger.
