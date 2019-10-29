Opening of Ward’s Creek Bridge marks milestone for Health Loop project

A newly-completed bridge over Ward's Creek connects 2.6 miles of hiking and biking trails around Seigen Lane and Bluebonnet Boulevard. (Source: Pexels)
By Mykal Vincent | October 29, 2019 at 10:53 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 10:54 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC leaders will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 3 to celebrate the recently completed Ward Creek Bridge project.

The ceremony will be held at Ochsner Medical Complex’s The Grove, located at 10310 The Grove Blvd. beginning at 10 a.m. with a bike ride to follow at 11 a.m.

The completion of the multi-modal bridge is a key part of BREC’s planned 13-mile Health Loop network of bike and pedestrian trails across Ward’s Creek. The new bridge provides a 10-foot-wide barrier-separated travel lane to keep bicyclists and pedestrians separate from vehicles.

The bridge connects 2.6 miles of trail from Seigen Market Place to the Mall of Louisiana.

A new fitness station and trailhead were also completed near the bridge.

The Health Loop is a part of BREC's Capital Area Pathways Project initiative, the goal of which was to identify safe routes and build a network of connecting trails and greenways throughout the parish.

