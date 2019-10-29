Lubbock dad makes costume for daughter with cerebral palsy with help from friends

“Sometimes we have hard time getting her up and engaged and doing stuff that kids can do, so this was a way to put her front and center and in the Halloween costume contest at the neighborhood party and her winning, it was just a fun bonus,” said Chelsea. “The natural reaction is for people to push her off to the side where it’s safe, where she’s not as included as she should be. So, for us, it’s a really big deal to keep her in the middle of everything, as included and as engaged as any other kid.”