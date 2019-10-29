Lubbock dad makes costume for daughter with cerebral palsy with help from friends

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Chelsea and Jason Anders of Lubbock wanted their daughter, Olivia to not only participate in Halloween activities, but be the star of the show.
Olivia has cerebral palsy, so they created a spooky costume that fits her needs.
“Last year for Halloween she had a costume on, but she was kind of dwarfed by a stroller, so we thought, we have to go bigger and more showy," Chelsea said.
They took Olivia’s little brother’s obsession with spiders as inspiration to create a spider stroller.
Pool noodles and pillows make up most of the 7-foot wide costume helping it look neat and provide comfort. The ends of the “pinchers” on the spider were even made by a 3D printer.
“Olivia needs to put her legs on the pillow, so we just wrapped that and put some lights into the eyes,” said Jason. “It took probably two weeks to get it done. It wasn’t a lot of notice, but it turned out to be a lot more challenging than I thought it was going to be.”
So with a challenge on his hands, Jason called on some reliable coworkers to help get the job done. Grant Wood and Shawn Massie, friends of Olivia’s dad, came to his aid.
“You know, we adopted them into our family as work family. Whatever we can do to provide happiness in anyway, is what we wanted to do,” said Grant.
Shawn talked about adjustments they made, just for Olivia, “We made modifications to make it as kid friendly as possible, you know there were issues with the hood not allowing her to see the proper distance.”
For Jason and Chelsea, this is not just a costume that won at the neighborhood costume contest, it’s a way to make Olivia feel good too.
“Sometimes we have hard time getting her up and engaged and doing stuff that kids can do, so this was a way to put her front and center and in the Halloween costume contest at the neighborhood party and her winning, it was just a fun bonus,” said Chelsea. “The natural reaction is for people to push her off to the side where it’s safe, where she’s not as included as she should be. So, for us, it’s a really big deal to keep her in the middle of everything, as included and as engaged as any other kid.”
Next year, they say they’re going to go even bigger and better.
