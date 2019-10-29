LSU superfan Colton Moore dresses up as Coach O

ALABAMA (WAFB) - Colton Moore, an LSU superfan who is from Alabama, dressed up as Coach Ed Orgeron for a Halloween event at his school.
Colton’s mother, Jennifer, dressed up as Mike The Tiger. Colton, a 9-year-old boy born with spina bifida, is a huge fan of Coach O.
Coach O invited Colton and his family to meet him and the LSU team in Baton Rouge on October 4.
The following day, Colton and his family got to watch the LSU Tigers defeat the Utah State Aggies from the sidelines in Tiger Stadium.
For more information about Colton visit https://www.facebook.com/geauxcolton/.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.