LSU superfan Colton Moore dresses up as Coach O and his mother, Jennifer, dresses up as Mike the Tiger for a Halloween event at Colton's school in Alabama. (Source: Geaux Colton Facebook Page)
By Nick Gremillion | October 29, 2019 at 1:21 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 2:09 PM

ALABAMA (WAFB) - Colton Moore, an LSU superfan who is from Alabama, dressed up as Coach Ed Orgeron for a Halloween event at his school.

Colton’s mother, Jennifer, dressed up as Mike The Tiger. Colton, a 9-year-old boy born with spina bifida, is a huge fan of Coach O.

Coach O invited Colton and his family to meet him and the LSU team in Baton Rouge on October 4.

The following day, Colton and his family got to watch the LSU Tigers defeat the Utah State Aggies from the sidelines in Tiger Stadium.

For more information about Colton visit https://www.facebook.com/geauxcolton/.

