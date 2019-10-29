LSU senior forward selected to SEC Coaches Preseason All-Conference First Team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior forward Ayana Mitchell has been named to the 2019-2020 SEC Coaches Preseason All-Conference Team. The voting was conducted by 14 SEC women’s basketball head coaches.
In the preseason, Mitchell has also been named to the Katrina McClain Award Watch List by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, and the SEC Media Preseason All-Conference First Team.
The Georgia native finished her junior year ranked 24th in the nation and second in the SEC in field goal shooting percentage at 56.3 percent to lead LSU. She averaged a double-double of 13.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Her rebounding average ranked 30th in the nation and third in the SEC, while she was 20th in the nation with 16 double-doubles. Mitchell ranked 17th in the SEC in scoring and was tied for 11th in steals per game (1.7).
An All-SEC First Team selection in 2018-19, she was 18th in the nation and third in the SEC in offensive rebounds (4.0) and third in the SEC in defensive rebounds with 6.5 per game. Against Auburn on March 3, Mitchell grabbed a career-high 21 rebounds and became the 15th Lady Tiger to crack the 700 career rebounds mark. She is currently 12 points away from becoming the 33rd Lady Tiger to score 1,000 career points.
The coaches also selected a predicted order of finish for 2019-20 and ranked LSU sixth in the league. LSU finished the 2018-19 season at 16-13 overall and 7-9 in SEC action.
LSU hosts Mississippi College in an exhibition game on Friday, November 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Admission to the exhibition game is free.
The 2019-20 season officially begins on Tuesday, November 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against New Orleans.
