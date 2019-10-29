LSP clarifies 2014 Dennis Perkins complaint

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) issued a statement Tuesday clarifying that agency’s role in a 2014 complaint investigation involving Dennis Perkins.
Perkins is the former head of the Livingston Parish SWAT team who was arrested last week on unrelated charges of child pornography and child rape.
“In 2014, LSP received information from a third party regarding Perkins,” LSP Public Affairs Commander Captain J.B. Slaton said Tuesday. “LSP referred the information to LPSO for review of Perkins’ actions. LPSO was already aware of the allegations based on information they had also received. LSP was advised LPSO did not need further assistance.”
Ard says, in 2014, a man came to him to say he believed his own wife was having a possible affair with Perkins. And, he also believed that Perkins had acted inappropriately with a young girl, the sheriff said.
Ard says the man reported Perkins was home watching a movie when two young girls climbed in bed with him. All of them were clothed.
The sheriff said Monday that after WAFB-TV asked him about the alleged incident last week, he asked Louisiana State Police to interview the man again and they did. “Upon Perkins’ recent arrest, out of an abundance of caution, LSP revisited the allegation,” Slaton said. “Last week, LSP confirmed that no criminal act occurred in 2014.”
The sheriff says there was never any allegation by the man of sexual misconduct or molestation of a juvenile. Ard says the man did “not want a formal investigation or to file a formal complaint with our office.”
