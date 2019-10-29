THE INVESTIGATORS: EBR Parish School System reports most weapon-related incidents statewide in 2018

Most of those school resource officers come from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Currently, EBRSO spokeswoman, Casey Rayborn Hicks, tells WAFB there are 15 to 20 deputies stationed at schools on any given day throughout the district. One of those schools has an officer from the Baton Rouge Police Department. She adds that 35 deputies are trained to serve as resources officers and the sheriff’s office has offered to pay for additional benefits for those officers if the school system would pay for salaries. Hicks says starting pay for an EBRSO deputy is around $42,000 per year.