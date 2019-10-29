FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, Thursday expected to be wet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Grab an umbrella as you head out today with scattered showers in the forecast.
Daytime rain chances will run about 40%, with highs expected to top out in the low 70°s. Scattered showers and a few t-storms will continue overnight into Wednesday morning as a warm front moves inland from the Gulf of Mexico. And more rain can be expected into Wednesday, with an 80% chance of showers and t-storms in the forecast and highs reaching the low 80°s.
Good rain chances continue into Thursday (Halloween) morning as a strong cold front approaches from the west. The front moves through early on Thursday, with temperatures dropping like a rock in its wake. Highs may reach the low 70°s near or before dawn on Thursday, but will quickly fall into the 50°s for much of the day on Halloween.
Trick-or-treaters can expect temps in the 50°s, potentially falling into the upper 40°s, but at least it looks like we’ll be dry by the evening. And it looks like our coolest weather yet of the fall season will settle in for the upcoming weekend.
