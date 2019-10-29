FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy weather on the way; Halloween expected to be chilly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We had a few sprinkles in the WAFB region Tuesday morning, with scattered rains moving from southeast to northwest across the area during the afternoon, but that’s just the start of our run of rainy weather.
The region is headed for an extended run of rainy weather that will continue into midday Thursday. While the Storm Team is not anticipating steady, consistent rains over the next 40+ hours, you can expect periods of showers and occasional thunderstorms interspersed with runs of relatively dry hours.
Scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms will roll through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with rain likely through much of Wednesday and into and through Thursday morning. A cold front will move through metro Baton Rouge just after midnight Thursday morning, bringing a swath of rains with embedded thunderstorms. While the front rolls through the WAFB region early Thursday morning, light to moderate rains will continue behind the front through the rest of the morning. Those rains should come to an end by midday Thursday and we should see some clearing as we head into late Thursday afternoon and evening, which is great news for the trick-or-treaters!
RELATED: Trick-or-treat times and safety tips
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has posted a Marginal Risk for severe storms for areas extending from metro Baton Rouge eastward Tuesday into Wednesday morning, with damaging winds as the primary concern. A second round of Marginal Risk is highlighted for areas just north and west of the Capital City in conjunction with a Thursday morning frontal passage.
While rain and storms will be the main weather issue Wednesday and Thursday, a second story will deal with falling temperatures after the front moves through. Highs Wednesday will reach the low 80s for many WAFB neighborhoods and temperatures will be slow to fall from Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. In fact, the Storm Team expects temperatures in the 70s for metro Baton Rouge at midnight prior to the front moving through. However, Thursday will be one of those “upside down” temperature days, with the warmest readings occurring near midnight. Temperatures will fall sharply after the front marches east, with local readings potentially dropping below 60° by or before Thursday’s sunrise. The downward trend will persist through much of the day. Baton Rouge can expect low to mid 50s by 5 p.m. Thursday, with some WAFB neighborhoods in the 40s by 7 p.m. It will be a bit breezy into the evening as well, so be sure to prepare the little ghosts, goblins, and ballerinas for an almost chilly evening of door-to-door haunting and fun.
Skies will become clear through Thursday evening and overnight, setting the region up for the coolest day of the season thus far Friday. Some WAFB communities will dip into the upper 30s for Friday morning’s start, with many neighborhoods not getting out of the 50s during the afternoon even with the abundant sunshine.
The upcoming weekend should be a pretty one, but on the cool side of normal, with morning starts near 40° and afternoon highs around 60° to the lower 60s for both days.
While we can’t rule out a couple of showers Monday or Tuesday, most neighborhoods will stay dry through the following Friday (Nov. 8). After highs in the mid 60s Monday, afternoon highs are expected to return to 70° or more for the rest of the week.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.