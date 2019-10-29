FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy weather on the way; Halloween expected to be chilly

While rain and storms will be the main weather issue Wednesday and Thursday, a second story will deal with falling temperatures after the front moves through. Highs Wednesday will reach the low 80s for many WAFB neighborhoods and temperatures will be slow to fall from Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. In fact, the Storm Team expects temperatures in the 70s for metro Baton Rouge at midnight prior to the front moving through. However, Thursday will be one of those “upside down” temperature days, with the warmest readings occurring near midnight. Temperatures will fall sharply after the front marches east, with local readings potentially dropping below 60° by or before Thursday’s sunrise. The downward trend will persist through much of the day. Baton Rouge can expect low to mid 50s by 5 p.m. Thursday, with some WAFB neighborhoods in the 40s by 7 p.m. It will be a bit breezy into the evening as well, so be sure to prepare the little ghosts, goblins, and ballerinas for an almost chilly evening of door-to-door haunting and fun.