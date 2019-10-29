Eddie Rispone declines statewide debate invite

Thus far, Rispone has agreed to only one debate. Both men will take part in a forum to be televised statewide on Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) Wednesday, Oct. 30. In the general election, the candidates took part in three statewide debates, including one hosted by Gray Television, which aired three nights before the election. Gray Television invited both candidates to appear in a runoff debate Nov. 12 to be broadcast on WAFB in Baton Rouge, WVUE in New Orleans, KPLC in Lake Charles, KALB in Alexandria, KSLA in Shreveport, and KNOE in Monroe.