Crying Eagle owners to build new restaurant on Lake Charles lakefront

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A new restaurant is going to be built on the Lake Charles lakefront, city officials announced Tuesday morning.
The restaurant will be owned and operated by the owners of Crying Eagle Brewing Company, who currently have a restaurant on McNeese Street.
The announcement marks a major development in the plans for lakefront development.
Mayor Nic Hunter said plans are in the works to rehabilitate the old Harrah’s parking garage, long considered an eyesore on the lakefront.
“My family and I’s original vision for Crying Eagle was right here,” said Eric Avery, with Crying Eagle.
However, the timing wasn’t right and the Avery family moved forward with the McNeese Street location.
But seven years later, following last year’s announcement of the $20 million Port Wonder, the moment was right, he said.
There will be lots of similarities and lots of differences between the two restaurants, Avery said.
The restaurant will be family-friendly with a full-service restaurant and a small microbrewery, Avery said.
Hunter lauded the plans for Port Wonder as spurring other interest in lakefront development.
Port Wonder is expected to be an educational and entertainment venue.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.