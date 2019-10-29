Coach Odums previews Southern vs. Alabama A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University head football coach Dawson Odums will preview the homecoming matchup against Alabama A&M.
The Jags are coming off a tough 27-13 loss to Alcorn State. The Braves scored 24 unanswered in the second half on three touchdowns and a field goal to take the 27-6 lead. With 3:26 left in the game, Ladarius Skelton connected with Hunter Register on a 12-yard touchdown to make it 27-13.
Alabama A&M is coming into the game after a huge win in the Magic City Classic. The Bulldogs survived three overtimes to beat Alabama State 43-41. SWAC Player of the Week Jordan Bentley rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries.
The Bulldog offense is averaging 293 yards in the air, led by quarterback Aqeel Glass. He has completed 176-of-290 attempts for 2,298 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has also thrown seven interceptions. The quarterback’s favorite targets are Zabrian Moore, Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, and Brian Jenkins. Moore has 40 receptions for 796 yards and five touchdowns, Ibrahim has 25 grabs for 455 yards and six touchdowns, and Jenkins has 22 catches for 245 yards and one touchdown.
Bentley, a senior running back, is averaging 107 yards per game rushing this year. He has carried the ball 177 times for 859 yards (4.9 avg.) and has 12 touchdowns.
The homecoming game against Alabama A&M is set for a 4 p.m. start at A.W. Mumford Stadium and fans are encouraged to wear Columbia blue.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.