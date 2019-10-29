Coach Odums previews Southern vs. Alabama A&M

The Bulldog offense is averaging 293 yards in the air, led by quarterback Aqeel Glass. He has completed 176-of-290 attempts for 2,298 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has also thrown seven interceptions. The quarterback’s favorite targets are Zabrian Moore, Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, and Brian Jenkins. Moore has 40 receptions for 796 yards and five touchdowns, Ibrahim has 25 grabs for 455 yards and six touchdowns, and Jenkins has 22 catches for 245 yards and one touchdown.