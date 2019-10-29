BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Candy apples are common in the fall because it coincides with the harvest of apples. These are simply apples that have been dipped in a hard sugar candy coating. You may wish to get creative with your toppings or eat them plain. They are as versatile as they are tasty!
Prep Time: 45 minutes
Yields: 12 apples
Ingredients:
12 red apples
12 wooden skewers
2 cups sugar
1 cup water
¼ tsp cream of tartar
red food coloring
ground cinnamon to taste
chopped peanuts or sprinkles or granola for garnish
Method:
Wash and dry apples then spear with skewers and set aside.
In a medium saucepan, mix together sugar, water, and cream of tartar. Place saucepan over high heat and position candy thermometer in center of fluid.
Boil mixture until it reaches hard crack (300°F), then immediately add red food coloring and cinnamon then stir to incorporate.
Immediately dip apples into sugar mixture, swirling to coat entire apple.
Quickly dip coated apples into chopped peanuts, sprinkles, or granola, then set on a greased cookie sheet and let rest 15–20 minutes or until completely cooled before serving.
