Cajun Navy 2016 changes name to ‘set them apart’ from other organizations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Cajun Navy 2016, a non-profit group “committed to citizen led search and water rescue,” is re-branding itself.
The organization made the announcement Sunday, Oct. 27 on Facebook. The organization will now be called Pinnacle Search & Rescue. In the announcement, the organization cited different organizations using the “Cajun Navy” moniker as one of their reasons for the name change.
“It’s time to set ourselves apart, so there’s no confusion about who we are,” the group posted on Facebook.
Numerous other organizations have used the umbrella term, “Cajun Navy,” including America’s Cajun Navy, United Cajun Navy, Cajun Navy Relief, and simply, Cajun Navy. Several members of these organizations have been arrested for fraud and other charges, likely contributing to the Cajun Navy 2016′s decision to re-brand and distinguish itself from these other groups, though the group did not explicitly say that in its post.
