West Baton Rouge animal shelter in need of foster parents, adopters
The West Baton Rouge shelter says its facility is full, and is searching for fosters parents and adopters. (Source: Pexels)
By WAFB Staff | October 28, 2019 at 2:57 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 2:57 PM

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An animal shelter in West Baton Rouge Parish says it’s desperately searching for adopters and foster parents for its animals.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Shelter and Animal Control said the facility is at capacity on Oct. 28, according to a post from its Facebook page.

Anyone interested in either adopting or fostering an animal can contact the shelter at (225) 336-2428.

The animal shelter has been in operation since 1985.

