West Baton Rouge animal shelter in need of foster parents, adopters

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An animal shelter in West Baton Rouge Parish says it’s desperately searching for adopters and foster parents for its animals.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Shelter and Animal Control said the facility is at capacity on Oct. 28, according to a post from its Facebook page.
Anyone interested in either adopting or fostering an animal can contact the shelter at (225) 336-2428.
The animal shelter has been in operation since 1985.
