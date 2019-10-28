Trick or treat times and safety tips

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s officially spooky season and trick or treating is right around the corner.
Trick-or-treating times for Thursday, Oct. 31 are as follows:
Ascension Parish: 6 - 8 p.m.
City of Walker: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
East Baton Rouge Parish: 6 -8 p.m.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Baton Rouge Police Department offer the following tips to keep your family safe this Halloween:
- Swords, knives, and other costume accessories should be short, soft, and flexible.
- Avoid trick-or-treating alone. Walk in groups or with a trusted adult.
- Fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags to help drivers see you.
- Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them. Limit the amount of treats you eat.
- Hold a flashlight while trick-or-treating to help you see and others see you. WALK and don’t run from house to house.
- Always test make-up in a small area first. Remove it before bedtime to prevent possible skin and eye irritation.
- Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks wherever possible.
- Lower your risk for serious eye injury by not wearing decorative contact lenses.external icon
- Only walk on sidewalks whenever possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe.
- Wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips, and falls.
- Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.
- Enter homes only if you’re with a trusted adult. Only visit well-lit houses. Never accept rides from strangers.
- Never walk near lit candles or luminaries. Be sure to wear flame-resistant costumes.
- Drivers are asked to slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods.
- Call police if any suspicious activity occurs, or if candy is suspected to be tainted.
- Residents are urged to hand out only manufactured, sealed candy.
