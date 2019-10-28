Trick or treat times and safety tips

Trick or treat times for Baton Rouge and the surrounding area have been released. (Source: Pexels)
By Mykal Vincent | October 28, 2019 at 10:33 AM CDT - Updated October 28 at 10:33 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s officially spooky season and trick or treating is right around the corner.

Trick-or-treating times for Thursday, Oct. 31 are as follows:

Ascension Parish: 6 - 8 p.m.

City of Walker: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish: 6 -8 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Baton Rouge Police Department offer the following tips to keep your family safe this Halloween:

  • Swords, knives, and other costume accessories should be short, soft, and flexible.
  • Avoid trick-or-treating alone. Walk in groups or with a trusted adult.
  • Fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags to help drivers see you.
  • Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them. Limit the amount of treats you eat.
  • Hold a flashlight while trick-or-treating to help you see and others see you. WALK and don’t run from house to house.
  • Always test make-up in a small area first. Remove it before bedtime to prevent possible skin and eye irritation.
  • Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks wherever possible.
  • Lower your risk for serious eye injury by not wearing decorative contact lenses.external icon
  • Only walk on sidewalks whenever possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe.
  • Wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips, and falls.
  • Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.
  • Enter homes only if you’re with a trusted adult. Only visit well-lit houses. Never accept rides from strangers.
  • Never walk near lit candles or luminaries. Be sure to wear flame-resistant costumes.
  • Drivers are asked to slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods.
  • Call police if any suspicious activity occurs, or if candy is suspected to be tainted.
  • Residents are urged to hand out only manufactured, sealed candy.

