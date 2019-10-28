Stevens named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -For the second straight week, LSU safety Jacoby Stevens has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week according to league offices.
Stevens led the team with 10 tackles as the Tigers won their third game against a Top 10 opponent. The Tigers beat Auburn 23-20 in Tiger Stadium.
LSU defense would hold Auburn to 287 total yards (130 rushings, 157 passing). Prior to the game, Auburn was leading the SEC in rushing offense at 240 yards per game.
In the second half of the game, LSU’s defense forced Auburn to punt six consecutive possessions.
The Tigers have a bye week before traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama Saturday, November 9.
Additional Stories:
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.