Saints fans rejoice after Saints win and Brees return

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints fans couldn’t stop smiling as they filed out from the Superdome Sunday afternoon. Not only did the black and gold easily take the “W”, but Brees was back in the game.
“I didn’t think Drew Brees was going to come back so strong but he came back like Robocop, man,” said Andre. “Like a machine!”
“I’m so excited Drew Brees played tonight. It was awesome. He’s so cute,” says Tammny Stephenson.
Saints fans couldn’t stop gushing about their star quarterback’s victorious return.
“I love the way Drew Brees came back. I mean, I just love the way he came back and played today,” says Jessie Frank.
“I loved seeing him. He’s so cute? He is cute. Yes, he plays good too,” said Stephenson.
“Drew Brees came back strong. That’s why they call him Cool Brees,” says Calvin Tate.
After doctors estimated six to eight weeks of recovery for a thumb injury, number nine was back in six.
“I was worried to death. I was worried we might not win. But we had Drew back. I was really worried he might get hurt again. I was not worried at all,” says one fan.
“If he’s coming back, he’s ready. Brittany Brees wouldn’t let him come back. He’s got kids out there,” says Tate.
The Saints now sit comfortably atop the NFC South with a solid 7-1 record.
“It feels good to be from Louisiana. Yeah!”
But the Who Dat Nation hasn’t forgotten its five game saving grace.
“Don’t tell anybody, but Bridgewater is 5-0.”
The undefeated backup took the field Sunday to an enthusiastic crowd.
“I’ve never in my life witnessed a winning team with a winning quarterback and they cheer for the back up quarterback. That is love right there. Teddy! Teddy!”
“We are glad Bridgewater got in at the end. Absolutely. Very glad about that. I like him. He’s like our hero”
Because you can never have too many heroes.
The black and gold will have a bye next week but will return on November 10 to face their biggest rival, the Atlanta Falcons.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.