Renovations made at Magnolia Mound’s Hart House
According to BREC's website, Magnolia Mound is "a rare survivor of the vernacular architecture influenced by early settlers from France and the West Indies." (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | October 28, 2019 at 4:06 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 4:06 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A ribbon cutting was held Monday, Oct. 28 to reveal improvements and renovations done at Magnolia Mound’s Hart House.

BREC cut the ribbon at the historical house on Nicholson Drive. Magnolia Mound Plantation is one of the oldest houses still standing in Baton Rouge. The Hart House now has concrete entrance ramps and a safety rail, as well as a heating and air conditioning system. Officials say it can hold up to 50 guests for special events.

“You know, we’ve all heard the phrase that it takes a village, and that’s exactly what we’re talking about here. It takes so many people to run this great organization and this beautiful site,” said Donna Mitchell with Magnolia Mound.

Renovations were made to the Hart House, which is one of the oldest standing homes in Baton Rouge. (Source: WAFB)

There were also renovations made to the bathrooms, kitchens, and interior decor.

