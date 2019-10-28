Renovations made at Magnolia Mound’s Hart House

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A ribbon cutting was held Monday, Oct. 28 to reveal improvements and renovations done at Magnolia Mound’s Hart House.
BREC cut the ribbon at the historical house on Nicholson Drive. Magnolia Mound Plantation is one of the oldest houses still standing in Baton Rouge. The Hart House now has concrete entrance ramps and a safety rail, as well as a heating and air conditioning system. Officials say it can hold up to 50 guests for special events.
“You know, we’ve all heard the phrase that it takes a village, and that’s exactly what we’re talking about here. It takes so many people to run this great organization and this beautiful site,” said Donna Mitchell with Magnolia Mound.
There were also renovations made to the bathrooms, kitchens, and interior decor.
