Prison reform group wants people released from jail faster after bail is posted

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Reform Coalition (EBRPPRC) is singing the praises of the new policy allowing faster processing for people who are arrested.
“The 72-hour expedited arraignment, I give great applause to Judge [Donald] Johnson, to District Attorney Hillar Moore, to those who have stayed in the fight for this,” said Rev. Alexis Anderson with EBRPPRC. “We are seeing some amazing things happen.”
But while members of Anderson’s group are happy on that front, they’re now focusing their time on teaching people about what they say is a broken bail bond system in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Defense attorney, Niles Haymer, says it takes far too long to get out of jail after bail is posted.
“I’m a firm believer in that you should not spend more than one second being detained by the government through the custody of East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, one second longer than necessary," Haymer said.
Haymer says he has worked client cases in which it has taken more than six hours after bail posting to get released from custody. He says part of the issue is old technology.
“They told me they’re making some changes, but they still go to the fax machine to get papers off the fax machine,” Haymer said. While the fax machine may be the old way of doing things, 19th JDC Judge Donald Johnson, PhD has another idea to speed things up.
“What is the necessity to transport a body to a facility to screen you to release you?” questioned Judge Johnson. “We’re reaching out to our local prosecutors to say ‘Let’s look at virtual booking.’ In other words, I can book you on the spot and release you from the scene if there’s assurances that you will return and you don’t pose a threat at that time to public safety.”
Advocates for a faster release time hope the newer technology will change the slow-moving bail bond system.
“I don’t think the general public knows enough about how upside down our bail bond system has been,” Haymer said.
