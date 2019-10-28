Power outages linger into third day as Entergy works to make repairs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Thousands remain without power Monday morning as Entergy crews on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain work to get everyone back up.
As of 5 a.m. about 575 Entergy customers in St. Tammany are still without power, while 956 WST customers in Washington, St. Tammany, and Tangipahoa Parishes are without electricity.
That includes 122 in Washington Parish, 699 in St. Tammany, and 125 in Tangipahoa Parishes.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, roughly 5,000 Cleco customers were without power. That’s approximately 4,850 in St. Tammany Parish and 150 in Washington Parish.
In Jefferson Parish, nearly 3,500 customers are still in the dark as of Monday morning, according to Entergy’s outage map.
In Kenner, about 460 customers remain out of power as of Sunday night. Stop signs remain in place at West Metairie and Roosevelt Boulevard
Only 280 Entergy customers in Orleans Parish are without power as of 5 a.m. Monday.
There are approximately 120 customers in the dark in St. Charles and St. John Parishes.
