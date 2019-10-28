People living along Blind River could go a week without power

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - About 91 customers in Ascension Parish along the Blind River could be without power for seven days, according to Entergy.
Entergy’s outage map says the affected area is only accessible by boat, making access to the equipment difficult.
The outage began on Oct. 24 and isn’t expected to be restored until Oct. 31.
Over 9,000 people were without power Monday morning across Tangipahoa and Jefferson Parishes as a result of Tropical Storm Olga and heavy rains associated with the storm.
