MISSING: Zachary man with medical condition last seen Sunday morning

Welton Pierce is believed to be driving a GMC pickup truck that is white in color. (Source: Zachary Police Department)
By Kevin Foster | October 27, 2019 at 8:03 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 8:03 PM

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Zachary Police Department are asking the public to be on the lookout for Welton “Wic” Pierce who was last seen at his home in Zachary around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

A spokesperson for the police department says Pierce is believed to be diagnosed with dementia. Detectives say Pierce may be driving a 2002 GMC pickup truck that is white in color.

Anyone who encounters Pierce is urged to contact the Zachary Police Department by calling 225-654-9393.

