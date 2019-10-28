MISSING: Zachary man with medical condition last seen Sunday morning

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Zachary Police Department are asking the public to be on the lookout for Welton “Wic” Pierce who was last seen at his home in Zachary around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
A spokesperson for the police department says Pierce is believed to be diagnosed with dementia. Detectives say Pierce may be driving a 2002 GMC pickup truck that is white in color.
Anyone who encounters Pierce is urged to contact the Zachary Police Department by calling 225-654-9393.
