LSU beats UNO in exhibition game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU designated hitter CJ Willis delivered big in the 10th inning Sunday to lift the Tigers to a 4-3 victory over the University of New Orleans at Alex Box Stadium.
LSU baseball is nearing the end of the fall practice period with just two weeks remaining. The fall practice period will end on Saturday, November 8.
The Tigers will now travel to Nicholls State for another exhibition game, next Sunday, November 3 at Ray E. Didier Feild in Thibodaux, La. After that, the Tigers will wrap up the fall practice period with the two-game Purple-Gold World Series at “The Box” on Wednesday, November 6 and Friday, November 8.
Home runs by catcher Alex Milazzo and right fielder Gavin Dugas in the second inning gave LSU a 3-0 advantage. Milazzo launched the first pitch of the inning into the left field bleachers, and Dugas later blasted a two-out homer to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
With the special rules employed for the exhibition game, one run was also awarded to the Tigers in the inning since the UNO pitcher reached the 25-pitch mark.
The Privateers plated three runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie the contest.
LSU right-handers Landon Marceaux and Eric Walker both had solid performances on the mound. Marceaux recorded three strikeouts in the top of the third and Walker followed with three more strikeouts in the fourth.
