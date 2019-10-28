Louisiana Department of Education taking applications for high school fifth-year pilot program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education is working to launch a pilot program aimed at providing career skills and college credit to students.
Louisiana businesses, school systems, and colleges interested in applying must outline how they will provide these students with a debt-free one-year opportunity. The priority application deadline for the next school year is Nov. 20.
The pilot program, called the “Extension Academy,” is essentially the fifth year of high school that enables students to boost their chances of career success after graduation.
Extension Academy is specifically targeting high school students positioned to graduate, but have yet to earn Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS) scholarships.
According to the department of education, in 2018, about 15,000 Louisiana students who graduated on a TOPS University Diploma pathway were not eligible for TOPS scholarships.
Following the application period, selected pilot sites will be presented to the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education for approval at its joint meeting with the Louisiana Board of Regents in December.
