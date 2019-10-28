‘God has gained an angel in His kingdom’: Community celebrates life of Kamille McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An entire community came out to send Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney home, in a service that was both mournful and celebratory.
A small white casket wheeled into New Beginning Christian Ministry. An arrangement of flowers - pink, purple and red sat on top. Next to it was a pink dress in tulle and lace with a small cupcake ornament. Those who did not know her now feel a connection to the little girl who has changed a community.
“That whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this.”
Solemnly, the families were led to their seats, but once seated, the service became a celebration.
“So we’re going to stand up and say praise the Lord, everybody! Hallelujah!”
Then, one by one, friends and family spoke words of inspiration and comfort.
“Suffer little children, forbid them not. Come unto me, for such is the kingdom of heaven.”
“Trust ye in the Lord, for in the Lord, Jehovah, is everlasting strength.”
“We come together this afternoon to celebrate your child, Kamille McKinney, who we called Cupcake. We come together to celebrate her life, her beauty, her joy. And Lord we thank you oh God, for bringing her this way. We thank you that we were able to know her and love her.”
The message was that although we don’t know why it happened, or how it happened, the death of this little girl has caused us all to reflect and look within ourselves and within our community and at our children. Kamille’s uncle adding these words.
“Today is her home-going and we’re supposed to be happy. That’s what she would want. And even though it may be sad here for us - here, not having her here, needing her here, God has gained an angel in his kingdom," said Kamille’s uncle.
As she was carried out, her casket seemed to float among the parishioners as they each said goodbye.
McKinney will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery.
